Ongo has announced a continuation of their partnership with Doncaster Rovers Football Club and Club Doncaster Foundation for the 25/26 season.

The partnership follows on from an incredible 24/25 season, which saw over 70 Ongo tenants and customers accessing opportunities including free tickets, VIP days, stadium tours, and a ‘Moment of Magic’, as well as the club being promoted to League One.

As part of the alliance, Ongo will once again offer these exciting initiatives for people of all ages, forming part of their commitment to investing in local communities and being customer focused.

Kevin Hornsby, Director of Customer Services at Ongo said: “We are excited to be working with Doncaster Rovers for the 25/26 season and building on the success that we saw over 24/25. Our partnership will once again enable us to offer tickets to home, league games, as well as VIP access to the players and grounds.

Ongo continues its partnership with Doncaster Rovers Football Club. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth

“With a growing number of tenants and customers in the area the partnership also provides a good opportunity to promote our support services, which include mental health support and projects to get people into work and training. Many of these are free to access.

“It’s been fantastic to follow the achievements of the team last season and we’re looking forward to another successful year as a proud partner.”

Gaynor Waddington, Head of Partnerships at Club Doncaster said: “We are very proud of our partnership with Ongo, who are so passionate about the work they undertake in the community to improve the lives and wellbeing of those they are supporting.

“For us, it is really important to utilise the ticketing, hospitality and bespoke packages in such a unique way, to offer an enhanced matchday experience to our increasing cohort of charity partners.

“Thank you to Kevin and the team for trusting us with their partnership and we look forward to hosting their guests this season and in future years, whilst promoting the charity.”

Ongo is a local provider of homes and opportunities across South Yorkshire, Greater Lincolnshire and surrounding areas. In the Doncaster area, new homes have been completed in the village of Armthorpe, as well as in Dunscroft and Hatfield. These homes offer a mix of ownership options, from affordable rent to Shared Ownership.

Ongo has also received a Gold standard for its homeless project in the area; supporting those who have nowhere to live with temporary accommodation and support, by the Supported Housing Improvement Programme, led by the City of Doncaster.

To find out more about Ongo and their community work, follow them on social media or head to their website: www.ongo.co.uk. Information about Ongo’s support services can be found here.

For more on Doncaster Rovers, visit www.doncasterroversfc.co.uk or www.clubdoncasterfoundation.co.uk