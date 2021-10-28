One in three Doncaster employees who work from home are worried about missing out on in-office promotions

Boris Johnson has recently urged those working remotely to return to the office, saying they risk missing out on ‘stimulus and competition’ unless they do so.

Purple CV conducted a survey of 3,000 employees across the UK and discovered that over 1 in 3 (34 per cent) Doncaster employees who are working from home indefinitely, are worried they are missing out on in-office advantages, such as receiving promotions.

This was compared to a national average of 39 per cent.

A third of Doncaster people are concerned about the impact of WFH.

Andrew Arkley, owner of Purple CV, said: “Though it may appear inclusive for companies to introduce hybrid workplace models, it should be taken into account the various ways in which the pandemic has affected employees - as well as their families - both mentally and in their daily lives.

“Ideally workplaces should be diverse and inclusive across all fields, therefore bias should not exist between employees.”

Although Zoom and Skype are useful for people working from home (WFH), a study by Stanford University revealed that remote employees were promoted about half as often as in-office workers; that is despite being 13 per cent more productive overall.

But for those who have to work remotely due to factors such as lack of childcare, looking after ill family members, or having developed mental health concerns over the course of the pandemic, not being able to return to the office can feel incredibly frustrating as they don’t have the option of flexibility.

