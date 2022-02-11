One in five people in Doncaster admit to having had sex while in their car

The research, by car finance website Choose My Car, found that men were more likely to confess to sex in cars than women, with just 13% of women admitting to getting intimate in a vehicle.

WARNING: CONTAINS ADULT CONTENT

Perhaps surprisingly, the worst offenders were those aged 35-54, with 21 percent admitting to a romp, while just 16 percent of 18-34 years olds confessed.

One in five people have enjoyed car sex in Doncaster.

Leeds, Plymouth and Sheffield were the naughtiest cities, with 22 percent of drivers stating that they had sex in a car.

Brighton was hot on their heels with 21 percent, while Southampton saw 20 percent fessing up.

On the other end of the spectrum, the cities that were least likely to have drivers having sex in cars were Norwich, with just 8 percent of drivers having sex in cars, then Edinburgh and Glasgow, with 9 percent.

The study was commissioned after a surge of stories told of a rise in people being caught in the act during lockdowns and Covid restrictions since 2020.

Reports of arrests for car sex have been widespread across the globe, as people search for a bit of privacy.

Founder of ChooseMyCar.com, Nick Zapolski, said he wasn’t shocked by the results. “I would imagine the figure is probably higher than this, but some people won’t want to admit it!

“It makes sense that people would be using their cars to have sex more during the pandemic, but drivers should be careful where they choose to park to have some fun, as there can be fines if you’re caught!”

ChooseMyCar also worked with a sexpert to give their suggestions as to the best ways to enjoy sex in the confines of a car. While having sex in cars can be fun, it’s not always the easiest.

