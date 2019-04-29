Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is singing the praises of its loyal celebrity supporter, One Direction Star Louis Tomlinson – to the tune of over £10,000.

A supporter since 2012, Louis ensured an appeal for donations to the North Anston hospice were included at the end of the music video for his new single, Two of Us. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QpwOKFkzmA

Within days the film went viral, raised over £10,000 for the hospice and turned its other star, Leeds pensioner Richard Green, 83, into an overnight sensation.

Doncaster-born Louis, who this year faced the tragic death of his sister Félicité, is filmed helping Richard tick off a number of long-held ambitions on his ‘Bucket List’.

The former taxi driver, actor and club singer lost his wife Pat to Alzheimer's in December 2016. Louis’s new single is a tribute to his mum Johannah Poulston, who died of leukaemia in that same month.

In the video Louis accompanies Richard as he takes a helicopter trip and a rollercoaster ride and drives a racing car. The film finishes with him performing in front of a packed arena during one of Louis's gigs to sing Nessum Dorma.

It gained over 1 million views within 24 hours, was still trending at number four on Youtube the day after and encourages fans to donate to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, the Alzheimer's Society and Cancer Research UK.

Bluebell Wood cares for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions and their families across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire at a cost of over £4m a year.

Louis has previously visited the hospice to meet children and families and donated thousands for Christmas presents. He was a sponsor of the 2018 Christmas party and on his 21st birthday asked for donations to hospice funds instead of gifts.

Helen Mower, Hospice Head of Fundraising, said: “Everyone here is a big fan of Louis. He is a huge star but he never forgets his roots. This is a fantastic amount of money for us and we are so very grateful. Over the last ten years we have cared for many families from his home town of Doncaster, and his kindness and thoughtfulness towards us never ceases.”