One Call Insurance donates to Cast Youth Theatre in Doncaster

Cast is delighted to announce the continued support of Doncaster-based business One Call Insurance who have donated £5,000 to help fund its thriving Youth Theatre programme.

This generous donation ensures that young people from across Doncaster can access high-quality creative opportunities and directly contributes to the development of this year’s ambitious double-bill musical production, Wild Lives & Waste Lands.

Sarah Clough, Head of Participation at Cast, said: “We’re incredibly thankful to One Call Insurance for their continued investment in Doncaster’s next generation of creatives. Their support helps us offer inclusive, meaningful experiences to young people, giving them the chance to find their voice and be part of something special.”

A spokesperson from One Call Insurance said: “As a Doncaster-based business, we’re proud to continue supporting Cast’s Youth Theatre, an inspiring programme that makes a real difference to young people’s lives. Our donation reflects our commitment to helping community projects thrive, and we’re excited to see the creativity and energy it supports on stage this year.”