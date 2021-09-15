Olympic hero Ed Clancy joins Doncaster firm to help youngsters learn to cycle

Cycling legend Ed Clancy is passing on his skills to young cyclists across Yorkshire.

The Clancy Briggs Cycling Academy is visiting schools in Yorkshire this month as they reopen, to help keep children in the region active, fit, and healthy – both physically and mentally.

Co-founder Ed Clancy OBE, who last month announced his retirement from British cycling, led the delivery of classes at Scapegoat Primary in Huddersfield earlier this week.

Up to 20 pupils aged nine to ten relished the opportunity to learn and develop their cycling skills with a triple Olympic gold medallist. The classes provided a fun, group environment for the children to learn how to cycle together.

The new schools programme coincides with the launch of a second Clancy Briggs Cycling Academy in Halifax.

Located at Brooksbank Cycle Track, the new Academy is part of a franchise model developed by Ed and his business partner and co-founder, Graham Briggs.

It aims to provide entrepreneurial people with hands-on skills the opportunity to deliver great coaching to children across the UK, supporting the Academy’s future growth plans.

He said: “Children’s fitness is often a by-product of school – whether they like exercise or not, keeping active is a vital part of a child’s education. Therefore, schools are the perfect environment for children to take part in sport and develop their skills, which is why we’re doing all that we can to help as they reopen!

“It was great to see the kids come back after six weeks away and get on the bikes. We’ve got a busy schedule in September visiting other schools across the region to ensure we’re giving children as much exposure to routine exercise as possible, whilst making sure they have fun at the same time. That’s the most important thing for us.”

Just like its flagship Academy in Doncaster – which first opened in January 2020 – the new Halifax Academy will offer children aged 1-16 years old a variety of classes, starting from sessions for the little ones learning how to balance, right through to teenagers looking to develop their race skills. The new Halifax franchise will be run by Mark Ragan, a former Director of Sport at Halifax College who has over 34 years’ experience in professional teaching.

Commenting on the launch of the new Academy, Mr Ragan, commented: “The Clancy Briggs Cycling Academy is a new venture and a great challenge for me. I’m really excited to bring my first-hand professional experience as a P.E teacher together with my passion for cycling, to ensure children get the best learning experience possible.

“It’s great to launch the new Halifax Academy, kicking off with a fantastic schools programme for kids across the region to enjoy. I really value the great relationships I’ve built over the last three decades with the local community, and look forward to putting cycling back at the heart of childhood play.”