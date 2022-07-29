Oldest female golfer in England up for ‘Bravest Britain’ award is ‘Chessy’ from Doncaster

After having celebrated her 101st birthday in August last year Chessy still enjoys a spot of golf and often puts in cards to maintain her 45 handicaps occasionally playing nine holes.

Her name decorates all of the ladies’ honours boards at Doncaster Town Moor Golf Club which she joined in 1960 after moving to the area from London with her late husband George.

Irene Chesterton

Irene reached the selection stage out of about 50 nominations chosen by the public from around the UK.

Falklands War hero Simon Weston chairs the judging panel and BBC TV and radio presenter Rachel Burden will make the awards.

Four finalists will be selected in each category and the winner will be announced at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 11.