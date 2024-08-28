Older people support charity receives £1,500 donation from South Yorkshire homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care (SCCCC), a charity that provides support for older and isolated people in Sheffield and Doncaster, has received a £1,500 donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes to assist with its vital work.

Established in 1966, SCCCC offer help to over 5,000 vulnerable people each year through a range of free services. These include the Pen-Pal and Good Neighbour schemes to help tackle loneliness and isolation, as well as multiple other schemes that support vulnerable people whilst in hospital, on discharge and in their own homes.

The donation came as part of The Barratt Foundation , which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

The donation will directly support the charity’s Good Neighbour scheme by funding the recruitment of befriending volunteers who visit regularly or call isolated people over the age of 65. These simple acts of kindness can alleviate loneliness and, in some cases, even prevent hospital admissions.

Gemma and Karen from Barratt and David Wilson Homes presenting SCCCC with their cheque.

Ericka Hill, Fundraiser, Marketing and Communications Officer at SCCCC, said: “We were really touched to have been chosen to receive this donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

“As a small charity our funding is limited, so unrestricted donations like this one helps us add extra support where needed.

“We currently have over 250 lonely or isolated older people waiting for a friendly face to chat to for an hour a week, and this donation will go a long way to help them.”

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“The charity’s efforts align perfectly with Barratt and David Wilson Homes' values of building stronger communities and enabling people to live independent, fulfilling lives.”

To find out more, please visit the website at Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care.