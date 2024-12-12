Old fire hoses used to make toys for animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Old fire hoses have been put to a novel use at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park – as playthings for the park’s animals.

Hoses that were no longer operational were donated to the park in Branton – with creative staff weaving the pipes into a giant spider which was given to the park’s polar bears as a toy to wrestle with on Halloween.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Last Year South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue donated some end of life operational equipment to Yorkshire Wildlife Park, to provide enrichment to a wide range on animals.

“This included a number of lengths of defective fire hose, which has been used imaginatively by the team there.”

“Our relationship with the park continues to develop, with a further delivery of defective hose having just taken place in the last few days.”

