Old fire hoses used to make toys for animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Dec 2024, 15:00 BST

Old fire hoses have been put to a novel use at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park – as playthings for the park’s animals.

Hoses that were no longer operational were donated to the park in Branton – with creative staff weaving the pipes into a giant spider which was given to the park’s polar bears as a toy to wrestle with on Halloween.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Last Year South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue donated some end of life operational equipment to Yorkshire Wildlife Park, to provide enrichment to a wide range on animals.

“This included a number of lengths of defective fire hose, which has been used imaginatively by the team there.”

Old fire hoses have been crafted into playthings for animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.placeholder image
“Our relationship with the park continues to develop, with a further delivery of defective hose having just taken place in the last few days.”

More details about Yorkshire Wildlife Park are available HERE

