Old and unwanted bras wanted for breast cancer art creation in Doncaster
Bawtry is turning pink for October to raise money for Cancer Research, with over 70 businesses signing up to raise funds.
The event, organised by Visit Bawtry, the organisation set up to promote the area, is seeking unwanted undergarments for the sculpture which will take pride of place in Bawtry during October.
A spokesperson said: “More than 70 businesses have signed up and will be raising money between 4 and 25 October.
"Lots more announcements will be coming soon but firstly we need your old bras – yes, seriously – for an art installation to raise awareness of breast cancer.”
Collection bins have been set up at the Bawtry Eye Academy and the Crown Hotel in Bawtry for people to donate their unused and unwanted underwear for the innovative and fundraising project.
