Old and unwanted bras wanted for breast cancer art creation in Doncaster

Old and unwanted bras are being sought for an art installation in Doncaster to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bawtry is turning pink for October to raise money for Cancer Research, with over 70 businesses signing up to raise funds.

The event, organised by Visit Bawtry, the organisation set up to promote the area, is seeking unwanted undergarments for the sculpture which will take pride of place in Bawtry during October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “More than 70 businesses have signed up and will be raising money between 4 and 25 October.

Unwanted bras are being sought for an art installation to raise awareness of breast cancer in Doncaster.

"Lots more announcements will be coming soon but firstly we need your old bras – yes, seriously – for an art installation to raise awareness of breast cancer.”

Collection bins have been set up at the Bawtry Eye Academy and the Crown Hotel in Bawtry for people to donate their unused and unwanted underwear for the innovative and fundraising project.