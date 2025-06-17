Officers "increasingly concerned" as police launch appeal for missing Doncaster man

Police in Doncaster say they are growing increasingly concerned as they launched an official appeal for a missing man.

Family and friends had already shared appeals for Kyle Batty, who was last seen last Friday in Balby,

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We’re asking for your help to find missing Kyle from Doncaster.

“Kyle, aged 30, was last seen on Friday (13 June) at 10.10am in Balby.

“Kyle was last seen wearing black shorts and a matching Under Armour top with an orange collar and seam.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Kyle's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen Kyle? Do you know where he might be?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 820 of 14 June 2025 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/