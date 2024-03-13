Number of cyclists killed on South Yorkshire road triples in last three years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The area accounted for 19 per cent of cyclists who were killed by cars in the eastern part of England since 2020, according to South Yorkshire Police.

But research by the Personal Injury Claims UK company found the force reported one of the biggest increases in fatality figures in the UK.

Figures for the East of England account for 42 per cent of the national average of cyclist deaths.

Across the UK, the number of biker fatalities has been steadily declining in the past three years, with 141 reported in 2020, compared to 93 in 2023, but South Yorkshire figures defy the trend.

The number of cyclists killed soared by a staggering 200% between 2020/21 and 2022/23.

Despite the rapid increase, figures did remain lower than other areas in the East of England, accounting for 19% of the district’s figures.

The number of cyclists who sustained serious injuries decreased by 15 per cent and those who suffered slight injuries went down by a sizeable 22 per cent, as did the total number of collisions between riders and cars, which dropped by 19 per cent.

Overall, Norfolk Police reported the highest fatality figures in the East of England, accounting for 26 per cent, followed by Cambridgeshire Police, which made up 24 per cent of deaths.

Suffolk came out as the safest area for cyclists in the East, based on the number of cyclist fatalities, but still reported 4 deaths since 2020.

The Highway Code defines cyclists as vulnerable road users and other motorists are responsible for upholding a duty of care.

