Novelist and MP help teenage Doncaster author launch debut book

A novelist and MP were both in attendance to help a teenage Doncaster author launch his debut book.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

14-year-old David Kumah, a Year 9 student at Hill House School has written Elemental Ninja Techs: Out of the Shadows – and hosted an official launch of the book at Hatfield Woodhouse Village Hall.

He was joined for the launch of the action backed novel by writer Laura Fitton and Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum Audrey said: “David wrote this action-packed middle grade novel to encourage other young people to believe in their own creative voice – even if their journey begins “in the shadows.”

14-year-old author David Kumah has launched his debut book.

"He is passionate about storytelling, music, and musical theatre, and hopes to inspire other young talents through his writing.”

The book sees 13-year-old Kyrin “Kai” Pax and his friends Jet and Chloe discover extraordinary elemental powers – fire, energy, and water—after strange occurrences at school.

As they grapple with their newfound abilities, they encounter others like them, each gifted with control over different elements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When a crystal-powered villain named Crystal threatens the city, the teens unite and transform into the Ninja Techs—elementally enhanced ninjas sworn to protect New York.

Their journey intensifies as they face alien threats, uncover secrets and learn of a powerful ancient force known as the Universal Element.

As the team grows, so do the stakes, culminating in battles with corrupted civilians, rogue super-soldiers, and the sinister Kanzorum.

Audrey said: “The launch event was a great success. The presence of Laura Lee made the day even more special for David and all who attended.”