The Northern Lights splashed vivid colour across UK night skies last night, with stunning images captured over Doncaster.

The lights, also known as aurora borealis, according to BBC Weather was the strongest and most widespread showing of the phenomenon in the UK since May.

As solar activity weakens, it might still be possible for those in some northern areas to see the lights tonight (Friday), but elsewhere, the chances are low.