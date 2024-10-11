Northern Lights shimmer over Doncaster in rare UK appearance
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Northern Lights splashed vivid colour across UK night skies last night, with stunning images captured over Doncaster.
The lights, also known as aurora borealis, according to BBC Weather was the strongest and most widespread showing of the phenomenon in the UK since May.
As solar activity weakens, it might still be possible for those in some northern areas to see the lights tonight (Friday), but elsewhere, the chances are low.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.