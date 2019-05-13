North Lincolnshire foster care roadshow visiting your area

There is still a chance to find out how to be a foster carer in North Lincolnshire as Foster Care Fortnight draws to a close on May 26.

North Lincolnshire Council is currently spreading the word that more foster carers are needed.

The theme for this year is ‘change a future, change their story’ and the council is looking for people from all walks of life to become foster carers to do just that.

Throughout the fortnight, the Fostering Team have been out and about across North Lincolnshire raising awareness. They are still looking to speak to people interested in becoming a foster carer and to provide information on the fostering journey. It’s the opportunity for people to find out if it is the right choice for them.

There are roadshows taking place for people to find out more information:

Tuesday 14 May, 10am to 3pm at Scunthorpe Hospital restaurant

Wednesday 15 May, 10am to 2pm at Epworth Library, Chapel Street, DN9 1HQ

Thursday 16 May, 10am to 3pm at 20-21 Visual Arts Centre, Church Square, Scunthorpe

Friday 17 May, 10am to 3pm at Café Indiependent, 169-173 High Street, Scunthorpe

Saturday 18 May, 9am at the Parkrun at Normanby Hall Country Park

Monday 20 May, 10am to 4pm at Ashby Link, Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe

Tuesday 21 May, 10am to 1pm at The Memorial Hall, Haxey, Doncaster, DN9 2HH

Tuesday 21 May, 2pm to 6pm at Kirton Library, 20 King Edward Street, Kirton-in-Lindsey, Dn21 4NQ

Wednesday 22 May, 10am to 1pm at Crowle Community Hub, 52-54 High Street, DN17 4LB

Wednesday 22 May, 2pm to 5pm at The Parish Room, Howe Lane, Goxhill, DN19 7HS

Today, Thursday May 23, 10am to 4pm, the fostering team will be at The Angel, Market Place, Brigg, DN20 8LD. And tomorrow, Friday May 24, 10am to 4pm they will be at St John’s Market, Scunthorpe.

At the events potential foster carers will discover their unique skills and qualities, find out what they can offer a child and learn how fostering can transform lives.

The Fostering Team will be on hand to talk to, answer any questions and help people take their first steps towards making a difference to a child’s life. By attending the events, there is no commitment to becoming a foster carer.

Rob Murray, Head of Safeguarding Organisation at North Lincolnshire Council, said:

“Becoming a foster carer is a big commitment, but one that is hugely rewarding. We are looking for more foster carers in North Lincolnshire to care for children of a range of ages, siblings and children with a range of needs.

“If you have ever thought about fostering, get in touch to find out more details, or if you know someone who would make a great foster carer, tell them about us. There is no such thing as a typical foster carer. All we ask if that they can offer time, commitment, patience and a loving and stable home.

“We are proud in North Lincolnshire to provide an ‘excellent’ fostering service for our children and young people.”

In the latest Ofsted report on North Lincolnshire Council’s Children’s Services, the Service was rated ‘outstanding’ for the services they provide.

The Fostering Team can be contacted by texting ‘foster’ to 84433, calling 01724 297024 or emailing fostering@northlincs.gov.uk. Further details about fostering including stories of existing foster carers can be found at www.northlincs.gov.uk/fostering.