LNER has today announced plans to make sure customers don’t miss a kick of England’s Euro 24 final.

The East Coast Main Line operator is allowing those booked to travel on one of their services during Sunday’s game the option to go to extra time and defer their journey to Monday 15 July 2024.

Customers who are switching trains just need to make a new, free seat reservation in the LNER app or on the LNER website.

The offer applies to anyone already booked to be on an LNER service, at any point after 6pm on Sunday 14 July 2024. They can now make the same journey at a time of their choosing on Monday instead.

No penalties for LNER customers wanting to watch football coming home this Sunday.

Those who do decide to travel on Sunday evening can expect special England football messages on trains, at stations and latest score updates where possible.

David Flesher, Commercial Director at LNER, said: “England’s men are through to their first ever major final on foreign soil, and we don’t want LNER customers to miss the drama. Anyone already booked to be on one of our trains during the game can now travel on Monday instead, allowing them to stay where they are and watch the game. LNER sends Gareth Southgate and the England Team its best wishes and dare to dream that it’s coming home.”