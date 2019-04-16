Police called to reports of an attempted child abduction say they have found no evidence of criminal intent.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap after the incident, which happened on Sunday morning at the Frenchgate Centre in Doncaster.

The Frenchgate Centre, Doncaster.

However, after officers investigated all lines of enquiry and extensively reviewed the CCTV footage, no criminal intent was identified and the man was released without charge.

Police say they now want to reassure the community that the incident was fully investigated but found to be innocent.

Detective Inspector Steve Smith said: “We understand that this incident may have caused concerns amongst the community and I would like to reassure you that our officers take all reports of this nature seriously and this matter was investigated fully.”