"No criminal activity," say police after probe into Doncaster online gaming firm

Police have said there was “no evidence of criminal activity” at a Doncaster online gaming firm which closed down after rumours and allegations of fraud.

Jackson Jackpot, which claims it had paid out more than £12 million to gamers through online prize draws as well as £600,000 to charity announced its immediate shutdown earlier this month with a lengthy statement which left players speculating.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that following a probe by its Economic Crime Unit, no further action will be taken after there was no evidence of crime.

And a force spokesman also issued a warning telling people who have contacted the business: “It is a criminal offence to send and/or share offensive communications with the intention of causing distress or anxiety.”

The spokesperson said: “In November 2024, we were passed information about suspected online fraudulent activity in connection with an online gambling site, Jackson Jackpot.

“An investigation was launched by our Economic Crime Unit and concluded that there was no evidence of criminal activity, and has resulted in no further action.

“Members of the public are reminded that it is a criminal offence to send and/or share offensive communications with the intention of causing distress or anxiety.”

Earlier this month, Eloise Jackson, who is behind the website, set up in 2022, said she had closed it down after a “spiritual awakening” about gambling.

She said: "I have journied through a deeply personal shift recently and a deeply spiritual consciousness has awakened in me.

"I've experienced a sort of spiritual awakening and as a result the way I feel about many things has changed, including my job.

"So, why no games?

"Simply put, this inner shift has led me to the profound realisation that I don't want my energy and efforts to be used to contribute to people gambling.

"It does not align with how I want contribute to society.

"I am no longer passionate about what I do, so it's time to move on. I can't unfeel this new sense of self and it would be inauthentic of me to try. For clarity, when I say "gambling," I refer to the concept itself, we offically operate as a prize competition website.

“I know this decision may seem unusual or even shocking to some. I assure you, it has not been made in haste.

"Quitting a job after two years because you've lost passion is celebrated.

"But closing a successful multi-million-pound business for the same reason? It isn't met with the same support. It raises eyebrows and even a few exclamations.

"I get it but let me be clear: this is a personal choice, no one is forcing us to close, there's no crisis, no external pressure, no gun to our head. We simply don't want to continue doing something we don't love or believe in.

“Right now, our focus is solely on you, our valued customers. We are here to assist you with any account queries you have as we cease trading.”

The Free Press understood that several players made allegations that they had not received prize money and several contacted South Yorkshire Police over the claims.

The website claimed “£500 is donated to charity every week day plus there’s £7,000 worth of online free entry games every week.”