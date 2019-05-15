Nippers and nappers sessions for young and old at Armthorpe residential home

Enterprising staff at a residential home in Doncaster have come up with a great way to bring the older and younger generations together.

Babies and toddlers and their parents are regularly invited into Rose House Residential Home in Armthorpe for a new type of session which provides stimulation and fun for both the old and the young.

Following on from the success of programmes to help older people who are resident in the area’s homes, which have included Nursing Home for four year-olds, the new sessions were launched.

Through such sessions it has been shown how beneficial interaction between the very young and older generation can be.

Following on from past successes, Claire Wimble, of Tots Play Doncaster East, said: “I decided to hold an inter-generational playgroup here for residents and babies.

“With these new sessions we decided to nickname it Nippers and Nappers.”

Clare, who devised the enterprising idea after speaking to the home, added: “I usually run baby and toddler classes called Tots Play.

“My own Gran is a resident at Rose House Residential Home and, after a discussion with the activities manager at Rose House about how the residents would love seeing the babies, hearing the nursery rhymes and joining in with the singing and playing, I decided to take one of my groups there.

“It is all completely free to attend and join in and the mums and I now volunteer our time every couple of months to spread a little baby magic.

“I hope this is something that will interest others as it would help us to find volunteers and maybe inspire other groups to mingle.”