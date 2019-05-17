Nine-year-old Gracie takes a stand against littering in Doncaster

A Doncaster girl has taken a hard stance against littering, taking it upon herself to go litter-picking in Norton Top Park

Gracie Fletcher’s mum, Jade, took to community page ‘Askern Photo Page’ on Facebook recently to share her pride at the way nine-year-old Gracie stood up for what she believes in.

Jade wrote: ‘My little green Gracie decided enough was enough, picking up litter from Norton Top Park recently. I’m a very proud mummy.’

Shiela Seymour, who runs the Facebook group, was so impressed by Gracie, she created an awards certificate, which she posted on the page for the young girl. She also arranged for her to pay a visit to Simply Delicious tearoom in Askern as a treat.

Sheila, who has run the group for four years, said: “Apparently Gracie went to the park to play one day, and was so appalled by all the litter she saw there, she decided she wanted to do something about it.

“We have quite a lot of vandalism and anti-social behaviour in Askern, so it’s great to see such a young girl taking it on herself to do such a lovely thing.

“I paid for her to go and choose a treat from the tearoom just as a small token of our appreciation.”