Nile Rodgers promises 'night to remember' in video message ahead of Doncaster show

The iconic music star will perform at Doncaster Racecourse next month – and has hinted that he can’t wait to come to the city.

In the video he tells fans: Hey, Nile Rodgers here and I am so looking forward to playing live after racing in Doncaster at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday, 16 July/

"Come and enjoy a full day’s racing and catch me doing a full day’s playing so many hits and songs I’ve written and produced over the years including my band Chic, David Bowie, Madonna, Duran Duran, Sister Sledge and many more.

Disco legend Nile Rodgers had a special video message for Doncaster.

"This will be a night to remember so don’t miss out. See you there! Peace!”

Tickets are selling fast for the show which will see the American favourites perform a host of dancefloor classics such as Good Times, Le Freak and Everybody Dance.

A Doncaster Racecourse spokesman said: “ One of the greatest songwriters, producers performers and guitarists of all time will be coming to Doncaster Racecourse this Summer.

“With over five decades of classics at their fingertips, Nile and his exemplary live band will be firing up their hit machine for an evening of “Good Times” that’s guaranteed to make “Everybody Dance”.

The fixture will offer spectators a full day at the races, capped-off by an unforgettable headline set by one of the world’s most influential pop stars late into the evening.

As the co-founder of Chic and the chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like “Le Freak,” (the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records) and sparked the advent of hip-hop with “Good Times”.

Nile transcends all styles of music across every generation with a body of work that’s garnered him inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Adult tickets are priced at: £40 advance (Grandstand) or £50 advance (County Enclosure)

Children under 18’s are priced at: £25 advance.