Night time run to help women to stay safe to be launched in Doncaster

A night time run where female joggers can come together and stay safe on the streets of Doncaster while keeping fit is to be launched.

The Night Run has been unveiled by local sportswear brand Werkhaus and will take place around Lakeside on January 31.

A spokesperson for Werkhaus said: “As women, some of us are scared to run alone at night and either don’t go or spend our run worrying - which limits the enjoyment and freedom we find through running.

“We want to try and change that.

“The Night Run is for the ladies.

“A social 5K run for all abilities where the focus is on women being together to meet new people and create a community of women who can run together.

“There is no pressure to run a personal best, run at a specific speed or even run the entire way.

"We just want to see you there and hopefully enjoy a peaceful hour with likeminded people.

“For those who become part of the Run Haus community, there will be a WhatsApp group for you to reach out and find a fellow runner if you want to hit the pavement but not alone.

The Night Edition starts at 6pm, 31 January 2025 at Lakeside

Specific details will be released closer to the date.

To mark the event, a long sleeve T-shirt has been released.

The spokesperson added: “In the darkness, we will be your light. We are Werkhaus.”

For more details about the run and Werkhaus, click HERE