Next year's Donny Fest will be even bigger, say organisers after first stadium show

Next year’s Doncaster Music Festival will be “even bigger,” organisers have announced after revealing that the huge concert will once again be staged at the city’s Eco Power Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s festival – which featured performances from James May, Heather Small, Tom Meighan, The Twang, The Farm and many more – was the first time the event had been held at the stadium after moving from its home in Askern where it had been staged for several years.

Commenting on this year’s event and looking ahead to next year, a spokesperson said: “That’s a wrap on DonnyFest 2025!

“What. A. Day!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Music Festival will return to the Eco Power Stadium in 2026.

“Thousands of you. Three incredible stages. One unforgettable atmosphere.

“From James Bay’s electric headline set to every hands-in-the-air moment, we felt the love, Doncaster!

“Huge thanks to every artist, volunteer, crew member, and YOU for making it magic.

“We’re already planning 2026… and trust us, it’s going to be even bigger!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozens of artists performed across three stages, including the main stage inside the stadium bowl, with an acoustic and busker stage outside.

The family-friendly day included a funfair, a fan park packed with a variety of delicious food offerings and multiple bars across the site.

Next year’s concert will take place on June 6 and tickets are already on sale.

You can secure your tickets now for the special price of just £25 for adults with family tickets (2x adults, 2x juniors) available for only £75. Purchases are subject to a booking fee.

To purchase tickets at early bird prices, click HERE.