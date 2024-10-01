New winter opening hours introduced at Doncaster's household waste disposal sites
New winter opening hours have been introduced at Doncaster’s Household Waste Recycling Centres.
From Tuesday 1 October, winter opening times will be in place at five of the six HWRCs.
As in previous years, sites at Balby, Carcroft, Conisbrough, Hatfield and Rossington will revert to 9.30am - 5pm opening hours until the end of March 2025.
Armthorpe (8:30am - 7pm) remains unchanged.
Please remember to 'Check Before You Chuck' when visiting a site.
You can visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/hwrc for more information.
