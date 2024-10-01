New winter opening hours introduced at Doncaster's household waste disposal sites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New winter opening hours have been introduced at Doncaster’s Household Waste Recycling Centres.

From Tuesday 1 October, winter opening times will be in place at five of the six HWRCs.

As in previous years, sites at Balby, Carcroft, Conisbrough, Hatfield and Rossington will revert to 9.30am - 5pm opening hours until the end of March 2025.

Armthorpe (8:30am - 7pm) remains unchanged.

Please remember to 'Check Before You Chuck' when visiting a site.

You can visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/hwrc for more information.