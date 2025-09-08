New walk and talk group for Doncaster dads and men is set up

A new social group for Doncaster dads and men to get together once a week “to be themselves” has been set up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Men’s Walk and Talk Group sees young dads get together and share walks across the city, with the chance for them to get together and discuss what’s on their minds.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We’re a small community supporting nen, young men and dads to come together once a week for an hour.

"We started two weeks ago and had an amazing response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new walk and talk group has been set up for men in Doncaster.

“We’re looking for Doncaster communities to support us by spreading awareness of our movement, anything helps drive positive energy.”

"We’re always looking for activities for our group also, any ideas please we welcome your feedback.”

For more details about the group and for more details on upcoming activities, you can visit the Men’s Walk and Talk Doncaster Group Instagram page HERE or email [email protected].