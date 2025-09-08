New walk and talk group for Doncaster dads and men is set up
The Men’s Walk and Talk Group sees young dads get together and share walks across the city, with the chance for them to get together and discuss what’s on their minds.
A spokesperson for the group said: “We’re a small community supporting nen, young men and dads to come together once a week for an hour.
"We started two weeks ago and had an amazing response.
“We’re looking for Doncaster communities to support us by spreading awareness of our movement, anything helps drive positive energy.”
"We’re always looking for activities for our group also, any ideas please we welcome your feedback.”
For more details about the group and for more details on upcoming activities, you can visit the Men’s Walk and Talk Doncaster Group Instagram page HERE or email [email protected].