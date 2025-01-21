New venue and day for Doncaster town PACT meeting
There is a new venue and day for a Doncaster town PACT meeting.
Due to Mexborough Library being closed for refurbishment, the next PACT/CEM Meeting will take place on Wednesday January 29 at Mexborough Resource Centre.
The entrance to the centre is on Hampden Road and the event starts at 6pm.
