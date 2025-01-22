New trophy honours the kindness in the community of Rossington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new trophy is doing the rounds in Rossington for all the kind acts that people in the community carry out.

Cathi Hallgate runs a community group in Rossington called Happy Hearts.

In September last year she started a trophy going round the village with help from ward councillors Bob Anderson and Rachael Blake and Donna Flicker from The Stronger Communities team.

Cathi explained: “The goal is for the trophy to be passed around the community, by the community, to celebrate the kindness we share.

The trophy and cheque handover.

“This wonderful idea was inspired by Pheasant Bank Academy, which has a Choose Kindness Book of Chronicles filled with kind acts from its pupils. We thought this was a brilliant concept.

"In addition, we have created our own Book of Kindness Chronicles to accompany the trophy. Thank you, Pheasant Bank, for sharing your fantastic idea.”

She continued: “The trophy began its journey on Saturday, September 28, with the incredible litter-picking team who volunteer to keep Rossington tidy, regardless of the weather.

"A heartfelt thank you to Gaynor and her team—your dedication is truly appreciated.

“The litter-picking group chose to pass the trophy on to Jackie and the wonderful volunteers at the Holmescarr Library, which was handed over on October 28 to the library team for all the amazing work they do.

“On the 29th November it was handed to Ray Greaves who has taken time out to put the individual poppies on the lamp posts throughout Rossington.”

The next group to receive the trophy took place today, January 22, and was the Kepple Clappers who make a massive effort to do a light display on their street at Christmas and allow people to walk round their gardens and they ask for donations which they passing on to Elaine Spencer at the food train at Holmescarr and to Firefly.

Cathi added: “When we passed the trophy over, the cheques were handed over to both groups and they have raised well over £1,000.”