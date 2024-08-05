Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On 18 August 2024, TravelMaster is launching a new unlimited bus only ticket valid anywhere in South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new ticket is priced at £6.50 for a day and £22 for a week when you buy in advance via the TravelMaster App, ticket vending machines in transport interchanges or select Payzone stores.

In comparison the closest equivalent ticket in the region is the SYConnect which is £8.60 for a day and £29 for a week when bought in advance. The SYConnect ticket offers unlimited travel throughout South Yorkshire on bus and tram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TravelMaster is South Yorkshire’s multi-operator public transport ticketing company, owned and operated by the regions local operators. The new ticket is part of the South Yorkshire Enhanced Partnership commitments, a group including South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and the regions bus operators. The ticket is being offered commercially by TravelMaster and its operators.

TravelMaster is launching a new unlimited bus only ticket valid anywhere in South Yorkshire.

John Henshall who is the TravelMaster General Manager said on the SYBus ticket: “We are delighted to be able to roll out this new ticket for bus passengers in the region. Through discussions at the Enhanced Partnership it was identified that there was a gap in the market for bus passengers who travelled throughout the different districts within South Yorkshire. We are now in line with other regions to offer a South Yorkshire bus only ticket.”

Adding: “The new ticket is a fantastic addition to the TravelMaster range offering great value to passengers who need to use multiple bus operators when travelling throughout the region.”

A spokesperson for SYMCA commented on the new ticket: “The new TravelMaster SYBus ticket will allow passengers to use any bus in South Yorkshire – across multiple operators. This has been made possible through our partnership working with operators and we welcome this step to ensure passengers get better value for money on our public transport network.”