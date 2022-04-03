New South Yorkshire Deputy Chief Fire Officer

Tony, who is currently the service’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer, was promoted following multiple recruitment stages and an interview by the Fire Authority’s appointments committee.

Tony joined South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue in 2000, having begun his career as a firefighter in North Yorkshire in 1992.

He’s built up a broad range of experience within the fire and rescue service- overseeing areas including community and business fire safety, workforce development, training and data and performance. He’s also acted as a workplace mentor to other leaders within the fire and rescue service.

Tony Carlin

Fire Authority chair Councillor Tony Damms, said: “The selection process was both competitive and thorough, so for Tony to come out on top is testament to his exceptional ability and experience. The qualities he demonstrated to the appointments committee will be important as the service looks to continue its improvement journey.”

Tony Carlin, said: “It’s an incredible honour to be appointed to this position, having served the people of South Yorkshire for more than 20 years. I very much look forward to using my skills and experience to further improve the service and its culture and to help develop the next generation of leaders within a fire and rescue service which I love.”