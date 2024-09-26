Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everyone will experience stress in their lives, but in the past few years with a global pandemic and an increase in the cost of living it seems as if stress is at an all-time high.

Stress can cause a wide range of health issues when it becomes chronic including high blood pressure, insomnia, depression and heart disease.

To find out which towns and cities experience the most stress, Electric Tobacconist analysed the 60 largest towns and cities in England and Wales based on 11 key stress indicators, with data ranging from the percentage of the population that worked from home, the number of people that travelled more than 10 kilometres to work, divorce rates in the area, childcare costs to the number of internet searches where people were worried about debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Full data and ranked table can be seen here: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/DEAcj/1/

New research reveals Doncaster is the most stressful place to live in England and Wales.

Main findings

Most stressed towns and cities

Doncaster

Basildon

Newport

Maidstone

Wolverhampton

Blackpool

Bolton

Telford

Northampton

Southend-on-sea

Least stressed towns and cities

London

Oxford

Cambridge

Bristol

Sheffield

Brighton

Cardiff

Manchester

Newcastle

Reading

Places that worked from home the least (percentage of population)

Kingston upon Hull (13.2%)

Blackburn (14.2%)

Stoke-on-Trent (15.2%)

Middlesbrough (16.8%)

Huddersfield (17.2%)

Places that worked from home the most (percentage of population)

London (67.3%)

Sale (50%)

Cambridge (45.5%)

Brighton (42.7%)

Reading (39.3%)

Areas where residents most frequently have to travel 10 kilometres or more for work (percentage of population).

Doncaster (23.4%)

Maidstone (21.6%)

Basildon (21.2%)

Luton (21.2%)

Northampton (20.9%)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Areas where residents least frequently have to travel 10 kilometres or more for work (percentage of population).

London (2.6%)

Bristol (8%)

Plymouth (8.9%)

Cambridge (9%)

Sale (9.1%)

Areas with the highest number of people reporting poor health (percentage of population).

Liverpool (6.9%)

Blackpool (6.7%)

Manchester (6.6%)

Middlesbrough and Stoke-on-Trent (6.1%)

Nottingham and Sunderland (6%)

Areas with the fewest number of people reporting poor health (percentage of population).

London (2.4%)

Chelmsford (2.8%)

Cheltenham (3.1%)

Cambridge (3.3%)

Colchester, Maidstone, Oxford, York (3.4%)

Areas with the highest percentage of divorces

Birkenhead (14.1%)

Blackpool (12.5%)

Southend-on-Sea (10.9%)

Plymouth (10.8%)

Bournemouth and Poole (10.7%)

Areas with the lowest percentage of divorces

Cambridge (6%)

Oxford (6.2%)

Leicester (6.5%)

Manchester (6.6%)

London (7%)

Areas with the highest percentage of residents without qualifications.

Birkenhead (29.7%)

Huddersfield (26.9%)

Leicester (26.7%)

Stoke-on-Trent 25.9%)

Kingston upon Hull (25.3%)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Areas with the lowest percentage of residents without qualifications.

London (6.6%)

Cambridge (9.6%)

Sale (10.9%)

Brighton (12.4%)

Oxford (12.6%)

Areas with the highest childcare costs (per month)

London (£1800)

Cambridge, Luton, Maidstone, Watford (£1600)

Salford (£1530)

Bournemouth, Bristol, Poole (£1480)

Derby (£1430)

Areas with the lowest childcare costs (per month)

Middlesbrough, Peterborough (£700)

Leicester (£770)

Gloucester (£800)

Stoke-on-Trent (£840)

Bradford (£860)

Areas with residents with the highest salary (average pay per annum)

London (£38,943)

Slough (£37,896)

Coventry (£36,199)

Reading (£35,986)

Milton Keynes (£34,624)

Areas with residents with the lowest salary (average pay per annum)

Blackpool (£24,370)

Southend-on-Sea (£24,534)

Huddersfield (£25,546)

Watford (£25,672)

Bolton (£25,765)

Areas where residents were most concerned with debt (internet searches per 100,000 population)

Salford (4786)

Chelmsford (4051)

Doncaster (3925)

Milton Keynes (3861)

Swansea (3817)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Areas where residents were least concerned with debt (internet searches per 100,000 population)

London (458)

Birmingham (1354)

Nottingham (1356)

Leicester (1401)

Derby (1538)

Pascal Culverhouse from Electric Tobacconist commented on the findings: "Stress can come from many sources, including your daily commute, long working hours, financial concerns, or relationship challenges. While some of these things may be beyond your control, where you live can play a big role in how you feel.

"If you're experiencing stress, it might be worth considering whether a change of location could help. Sometimes, a fresh environment offers new perspectives, reduces daily frustrations, and creates space for personal growth. It’s important to recognise that your surroundings can either contribute to your stress or provide a sense of balance."

Methodology

To determine the most and least stressed towns and cities in England and Wales, Electric Tobacconist compared 60 of the most populated areas across 4 categories including Work Stress, Financial Stress, Family Stress and Health Stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 4 categories were evaluated across 11 equally weighted metrics which included: the percentage of the population that worked from home, the distance travelled to work every day, the percentage of the population that reported they had bad health, divorces in the area, the percentage of the population that worked over 31 hours a week, percentage of the population with no qualifications, childcare costs, rent costs, average salary in the area and interest in debt searches online.

inally, it was determined each town or city's weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used these scores to rank-order the sample.

Data used to create this ranking was collected from the ONS and Google Keyword Planner.

Data is correct as of 25/09/2024.