New £7.5m Doncaster 58 apartment and bungalow retirement living scheme is named

Askern Vale Court will provide 58 one and two bedroom apartments and two, two-bedroom bungalows for social rent. The development will also offer residents a communal garden, and lounge with kitchen.

The new retirement living scheme in Askern, is being developed by Esh Construction and designed by Brewster Bye architects. Housing 21 is working in partnership with Doncaster Council and Askern Town Council. The scheme is expected to be completed during winter 2022.

Lindsey Leach, Head of Retirement Living (North) at Housing 21 said: “We are delighted to name Askern Vale Court and continue developing much needed homes for older people together with our partners in the area.

John Doherty, Contracts Manager at Esh; Cllr Francis Jackson, Askern Town Council; Angela Brookes, Housing 21, Lindsey Leach, Head of Retirement Housing (North) at Housing 21; Cllr Cheri Bennett, Mayor of Askern Town Council; Martin Ely, Housing Programme Manager at Doncaster Council; Mick Sullivan, Site Manager at Esh.

“These apartments are designed to a high-quality standard with all of the modern touches that allow residents to live comfortably in their own home, while the scheme itself has facilities including a communal lounge and gardens, as well as a guest apartment for visiting family and friends.”

Councillor Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Business at Doncaster Council, said: “This development is fantastic news for older people in Doncaster.

“Not only does it offer increased housing choice, it enables older people to maintain their independence for longer, and enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits new purpose built accommodation can offer. Demand for older people’s housing across the Borough is high and in response the Council is committed to ensuring that its residents, whatever age, can access a sustained quality of life by ensuring they have the right accommodation in the right place.”

Councillor Francis Jackson at Askern Town Council, said: “The development has brought a previous area of waste land into practical use providing high quality homes.”

Cllr Cheri Bennett at Askern Town Council, said: “It was great to have the opportunity to see the new development, even in its unfinished state I can see what an amazing asset it will be to Askern and it’s older residents.”

For more information about Housing 21, visit www.housing21.org.uk.