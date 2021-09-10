A new project is to launch, supporting people to pick up new employability skills in Doncaster.

With funding from the Adult Education Budget awarded by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, Acis Group will support individuals to achieve long-term employment, work experience, apprenticeships, volunteering, interviews, application submissions, or further learning.

The project will aim to motivate individuals to be more active members of their community, develop confidence and resilience and help individuals gain employment-specific skills.

To be eligible learners must be unemployed, aged 25 and over and living in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham or Sheffield.

Hannah Taylor-Dales

Housing charity Acis Group will manage the project through its Riverside Training organisation.

Following referral, each participant will be allocated a dedicated Employability Coach to meet weekly, for a minimum of one hour.

People will be given one-to-one, tailored support as well as the opportunity to work in groups and access short training courses.

Participants can receive long-term support (40 weeks) if they are experiencing barriers to employment or require a higher level of reskilling.

Or they can receive short-term support (eight weeks) if they require fewer interventions or have more transferable skills and need help with reskilling or sector-specific skills.

Hannah Taylor-Dales, Business Development Manager at Acis Group, said: “We are delighted to be given the opportunity to support people into employment and provide them with the opportunity to develop their skills.

“We are proud to be running this programme and helping the community.”

Dan Jarvis, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Mayor, said: “Helping people and businesses secure the skills they need will be critical to South Yorkshire’s recovery and renewal from the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Thanks to the landmark devolution deal agreed in the summer, we can now move away from a national system, driven by national priorities, to one that helps us shape our destiny.

"We will use our new powers and budgets to help people and businesses grow and thrive after the Coronavirus pandemic, and help deliver our vision for a stronger, greener,

fairer South Yorkshire.

“This is an exciting time for learners, workers, providers and businesses, and I look forward to working with them to shape a skills system which unlocks the potential of our region and grows our economy.”

For more information, visit www.riverside-training.org.uk