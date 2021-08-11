New postal service available to Doncaster people as part of a trail run by Royal Mail

Many people will know the familiar frustration of printing labels to return packages especially as online shopping soared during the pandemic.

Royal Mail is trailing a new service for customers where post workers will bring pre-printed labels to people when they request them online.

Nick Landon, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, said: “Since we launched Parcel Collect, the service has been incredibly popular, and we are now making it even easier to use for people who don’t have a printer at home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new service will allow people to post parcels from home.

“Parcel Collect saves customers time and is incredibly convenient for people to send parcels without having to leave the comfort of their home.

“Parcel Collect is part of our commitment to continuously make our services more convenient as we reinvent the way we deliver to and from our customers.”

Doncaster is just one of four places where Parcel Collect is being introduced- it is also being tested in Bath, Cheltenham and Newton Mearns.

Customers who use the service simply have to send a parcel, book a collection and select that they would like a self-adhesive, pre-printed postage label to be brought by their postie when their parcel is being collected.

Before this new advancement Parcel Collect was only available to people who had access to a printer but now anyone can take advantage of the Royal Mail service.

This new feature is designed to make it easy to send parcels from home for customers who don’t have access to a home printer.It is also much more convenient for customers who are short of time and don’t want to leave home to drop off a parcel.

The service allows postmen and postwomen to collect parcels and returns from customers while they carry out their daily round.

As part of this scheme they will collect a parcel from the customer’s door or nominated safe space.

Around two and a half million parcels have already been collected by posties since the launch of the service last year.

Parcel Collect is available six days a week and can be booked up to five days in advance and up to midnight the day before.