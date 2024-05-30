New ladies' group launches offering the chance for a chat and support in Doncaster
The Ladies Chatroom is held in Armthorpe and is for all ages of ladies from 18 upwards.
It is not just open to Armthorpe residents, people from any area are welcome.
The group is, and will remain, free to attend.
A spokesman said: “It is a great way to meet new people. You can come along and discuss whatever is on your mind or just have time to yourself with a cuppa (which is free of charge) and company.
"It is a place to discuss certain topics if you wish to such as parent life , getting through life, marriage, kids, menopause, well being etc etc, the list is endless.
"Moving forward we do hope to have evenings for specific topics along side general chat so those that just want to chat can continue to do so.”
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556705069901
