New health and safety manager appointed at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust

Kelly Nicoll joins the South Yorkshire leisure centre provider after more than five years with sports technology business Hawk-Eye Innovations.

As health and safety coach at Hawk-Eye, her duties included developing an international strategic plan to improve health and safety for over 1,000 staff members across the organisation. At the Sports Business Awards 2021, Hawk-Eye was named a finalist for “Most Innovative Business Response to Covid-19”.

Kely Nicoll

A Chartered Member of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) and a recently elected member of the IOSH council, Kelly has also worked in industries including facilities management, pest control and sports officiating and broadcast.

Last year, she was a finalist in the SHP Trailblazer for Workplace Wellbeing Awards. And in 2019, Kelly was named in Health and Safety at Work magazine's "40 under 40” as a top influencer and innovator advancing health and safety.

Kelly, whose role at DCLT will include overseeing strategic, operational and practical health and safety planning and implementation, said: "I’m excited to be working with the leadership team at DCLT. I want to further embed health and safety as part of the DNA of the organisation, helping to support the operational teams to make DCLT as safe and healthy as possible.

"I also want to focus on further building our positive mental health and wellbeing culture, ensuring that we are supporting our staff and the communities we work with too."

Linda Rush, head of HR at DCLT, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Kelly to the DCLT team and know she'll be a fantastic addition.

"We take health and safety seriously at our centres and it has never been more important in the wake of the pandemic. We are committed to providing a safe, healthy environment where our guests and employees can enjoy themselves and flourish, and Kelly will be key in helping us achieve this goal."

For more information about careers with DCLT, visit www.dclt.co.uk/jobs-careers