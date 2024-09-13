New group for diabetic children in Doncaster to host fun event at trampoline park

A new support group for children in Doncaster with diabetes is to hold a get together at a Doncaster trampoline park after a successful summer picnic.

Doncaster Dia-Buddies, a support group for children under 18 with type one diabetes, will host the event at Go Bounce in Shaw Lane on September 24.

Organiser Hannah Dutton said: “After nearly losing my daughter in March to severe diabetic ketoacidosis, I've found there isn't much support for the children who have type one diabetes in Doncaster.

"I'm hoping to change that and have set up the event to spread the word.”

She said: In an attempt to connect some children together, this meet up is for the children in Doncaster who have diabetes. come along with your family and a natter with other families with diabetic children!”

The session will take place between 5pm and 7pm and the cafe will be open but food and drink is not included in the price.