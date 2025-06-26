New food traders sought to take over stalls in Doncaster Market

New traders are being sought to run food stalls in Doncaster Market – with bosses describing it as “an exciting opportunity.”

Several food hall units are currently available for lease and a spokesperson said: “Are you ready to bring your culinary dreams to life?

"Doncaster Market’s Food Hall has units available for lease, and this could be your chance to join our vibrant community of traders.

“What’s included?

“Refrigerated counters – perfect for keeping your products fresh and ready to impress.

“Freezers (in most units) – ideal for expanding your offerings with frozen goods.

“Prime location - be part of a bustling market with a loyal customer base and lively footfall.

“Whether you’re an established business or a budding entrepreneur, our Food Hall units offer the perfect platform to showcase your delicious creations.

"Don’t miss out – spaces like this don’t last long. Let’s make your food business the next big hit at Doncaster Market.

Contact Michelle Hobson at [email protected] for more details.