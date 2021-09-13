New exhibition in Doncaster art gallery shows paintings inspired by the 2019 floods and the pandemic

The floods destroyed many homes in Doncaster back in November 2019.

Fishlake and Bentley were at the top of the list of places where the floods had the worst impact.

Jo Smith from Fishlake was one of the people who saw her home hit by the flood water.

Jo Smith - artist from Fishlake.

She said: “As an artist I like to see the beauty in any rocky situation in my life.

“Over the last two and half years, like everyone, I have experienced difficulties.

“But mine started just before the pandemic when we were flooded and had to move out of our home.

The art work has been inspired by floods and the pandemic.

“Through the flood and lockdown I released what was important to me.”

Jo used the pain and suffering she experienced to create paintings which are now on display in the D31 Art Gallery.

The exhibition is named ‘Embracing The Rock in Your Life” and will be on show until October 19.

Her landscapes include felting and mixed media.

The art is created with paint and wool.

“I have travelled the world for six years to absorb style influences and to develop a vibrant colour palette,” she said.

“I use Merino wool fiber which is strong and malleable.

“It allows me to construct 3D elements into my work.

“Each piece comes alive with warmth and depth invite the viewer to reach out and touch.

“This connection builds a bridge between the artist and the viewer which I strongly believe is a joyful and inspirational moment.”