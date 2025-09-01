New exhibition focusing on teens during Miners' Strike opens in Doncaster

A new exhibition focusing on how teenagers were impacted during the 1984-85 Miners’ Strike has opened in Doncaster.

Teenagers and the Miners' Strike by Emily Wilkinson and supported by the Museum of Youth Culture, has opened at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum and will run until the end of September.

Said Emily: “I was born and raised in Rossington into a large coal mining family.

"My grandad, Maxi Hughes, was a well-known miner in the village – famous for his comedic antics and larger-than-life personality that left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

"My childhood was steeped in the legacy of the pit.

"I remember playing in the coal pile in our back garden, surrounded by stories of strikes, solidarity, and good times that were had in local pubs down the village.

"In my final year of my undergraduate photography degree at Manchester Metropolitan University, I decided to document the changing landscape of a post-industrial Rossington — a place now far removed from the stories I grew up hearing.

"Fast-forward to the present day, and that project is realising its full potential as Teenagers and the Miners Strike, a new project created for my Masters degree in Archives and Record Management at the University of Liverpool.

The bitter year-long dispute pitted Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government against Arthur Scargill’s National Union of Mineworkers and saw a number of violent clashes between police and striking miners at pits across the country as tensions flared.