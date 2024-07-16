New exhibition by 90-year-old Yorkshire artist goes on show at Doncaster gallery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An exhibition of art by a 90-year-old Yorkshire artist has gone on show at a Doncaster gallery.

The Fox Gallery in Mexborough is home to the retrospective collection by Bryan Day, a landscape painter in oils and watercolours, which will be on show until August 30.

Bryan has exhibited in many galleries across the UK and has enjoyed 70 years as a landscape artist.

From studying in Cumberland in 1959, to exhibiting at the the Royal Society of Arts and Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolour, he consequently exhibited in Spain during 2002 and most recently at the Bassetlaw Museum, Retford in January 2023.

The exhibition, organised to mark Bryan’s 90th year, celebrates his evoking collection of artwork.

A spokesperson said: “Bryan believes a painting must have a life of its own, distinct from the ‘real’ world.

"In a single painting he seeks to portray not a locality, but to sum up his consciousness of the whole of nature.”

The Fox Gallery is based on the Upper Floor of what was the Old Mexborough Grammar School, on College Road.

Built in 1910, the building has historic connections to the poet Ted Hughes who studied at the school from 1941-1949.

During the 1960s the school was renamed Mexborough Secondary Modern and joined together with the ‘New Grammar School in the mid 70s, closing in the 1980s.

In later years the school on Maple Road was demolished and a new comprehensive school was erected on the same site, becoming The Laurel Academy in 2018.

For further information call 01709 590005 or email at [email protected]