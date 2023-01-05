New empowerment courses to help people with mental health launched in Doncaster
New empowerment courses to help people in Doncaster with their mental health are to be launched.
The Endorphins Group is behind the classes which will be held at The Point and Thorne Library.
The well-being course is fully funded by SYMCA for unemployed adults, over 25 living in Doncaster.
The Empower course is two to four days in a group environment followed by eight weeks of one to one support.
The aim of the course is to build self-confidence, resilience and encourage a positive mindset. The course teaches mind fullness techniques and other coping mechanisms to support anxiety.
A spokesman said: “We host a pre-course coffee morning for participants to give them the opportunity to see the venue and meet the tutor before the course starts.
“And we offer a 30 minute taster session to give you an insight into what to expect.”
The course at The Point will take place on January 17 and 18 and Thorne Library on 23-34 January.
