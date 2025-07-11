New Doncaster walking group aims to encourage healthier lifestyles and help reduce social isolation
The group is called Finningley Walks and supports City of Doncaster Council’s priorities around wellbeing, connection, and inclusive community activities.
It is open to everyone, parents with young children, dog walkers, seasoned strollers, or someone looking for a friendly space to ease loneliness or support mental health.
Walks take place fortnightly on Sundays at 9am, meeting at The Pavilion car park, Lindley Road, Finningley. The next one being this Sunday, July 13. Organiser Keith Bee explained: “The length of the walk is normally around five miles or 10,000 steps and the route can change each time to keep people engaged.
“The terrain is flat and firm underfoot and normally a combination of off-road permitted paths and normal footpaths. Nothing where it's dangerous to trip or slip. If anyone with accessibility needs attends there is always another route to be inclusive to all.”
