New Doncaster town (or city!) crier all set to follow in dad's foosteps

Anita Johnson will take up the mantle for the Jubilee weekend in June – and it will be poignant as she follows her late father into the role.
"My dad Ted Corney was town crier for Doncaster from 1982 to early 2003 and I have very fond memories of joining him at events around the country representing the borough as our town crier" said Anita.
"In December 1986, he was requested to do a cry to welcome Her Majesty on her visit to Doncaster. It will be a real honour to take on the role and I hope I do him proud.”
Anita stepped forward for the role when the winner of the appeal for a new town crier became unavailable as she felt this once in a lifetime event warranted marking in the traditional way.