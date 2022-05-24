New Doncaster town (or city!) crier all set to follow in dad's foosteps

A new town crier – or should that be city crier – is set to follow in her dad’s footsteps by ringing the bell for Doncaster’s Jubilee celebrations.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 11:43 am

Anita Johnson will take up the mantle for the Jubilee weekend in June – and it will be poignant as she follows her late father into the role.

"My dad Ted Corney was town crier for Doncaster from 1982 to early 2003 and I have very fond memories of joining him at events around the country representing the borough as our town crier" said Anita.

"In December 1986, he was requested to do a cry to welcome Her Majesty on her visit to Doncaster. It will be a real honour to take on the role and I hope I do him proud.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Anita Johnson will follow her dad Ted Corney into the role of town crier.

Anita stepped forward for the role when the winner of the appeal for a new town crier became unavailable as she felt this once in a lifetime event warranted marking in the traditional way.

DoncasterAnita JohnsonHer Majesty