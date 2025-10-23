New Doncaster M&S store now fully open as Percy Pig and Colin drop in

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 09:36 BST
Doncaster’s brand new Marks and Spencer store is now fully open – with Percy Pig and Colin The Caterpillar dropping in to perform the opening ceremony.

The opening of the fashion and home and beauty part of the store on Wheatley Hall Road follows the unveiling of the Food Hall last month.

A store spokesperson said: “We’re open and it’s a big deal.

Fashion, Home & Beauty at Wheatley Doncaster is officially open — and you’re invited to join the fun.”

Percy Pig and Colin The Caterpillar have unveiled the new Marks and Spencer store in Doncaster.placeholder image
Percy Pig and Colin The Caterpillar have unveiled the new Marks and Spencer store in Doncaster.

“Pop in today for the latest trends, home must-haves, and beauty favourites — all under one roof.”

The new store comes after the city centre branch in Baxtergate and Frenchgate closed for good last month.

Last month, M&S said the new store will triple in size to over 32k sq ft as part of its £7 million transformation, which delivers a brand new bigger fresh market-style foodhall alongside a spacious fashion, home and beauty section including the full M&S Kidswear range.

A spokesperson said: “Customers will be able to find some of M&S’ best-loved brands including Autograph menswear, featuring premium fabrics and craftsmanship, and Apothecary collection, offering bath and body care products, while the Womenswear offer will have plenty of modern and stylish choices for any occasion.

“Inside the foodhall, customers will find a bigger fruit and vegetable offer, with produce from M&S’ Select Farms – over 800 are based in Yorkshire - and a new in-store bakery and coffee counter, serving bread and pastries, as well as hot and iced takeaway drinks for customers to enjoy while browsing.”

