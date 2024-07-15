New Doncaster MP swaps politics for pop as he continues show on local radio station
Lee Pitcher, who won the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat on July 4, has been a regular presenter on Thorne-based Today’s More Choice Radio for a number of years.
And despite being elevated to the corridors of power at Westminster, Mr Pitcher, who claimed his seat from sitting Conservative MP Nick Fletcher, is determined to keep hosting his shows.
Just days after being elected, he told constituents: “Pleased to be back in my old drive time slot, playing pop music on my local community radio station.
"I‘ve done over 100 shows over the last few years.
"You can listen online, through your smart speaker or go traditional on your radio. Join me for a few hours of great party music between 5-8.”
Described as a “local, community-based radio station with a global reach,” the station broadcasts on 95.3 and 107.5 FM.
Prior to being selected as Labour’s candidate for the seat, which replaced the former Don Valley constituency, Mr Pitcher worked as a partnership manager for Yorkshire Water and was the chair and mayor of Hatfield Town Council.
He seized the Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency with 15,122 votes, providing him with a majority of 2,311.
