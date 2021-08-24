New Doncaster mental health group to stage first 'walk and talk' session

The walk will take place in Grove Gardens.

The event, organised by Doncaster Unlock Your You, will see staff lead a calm and friendly chat while strolling through Grove Gardens park off Armthorpe Road.

A spokesman for the Friends of Grove Gardens said: “We're really excited to work with Unlock Your You, while they show you how our little nature oasis can support your mental health.

The walk gets under way at 10am from the Armthorpe Lane entrance and all are welcome to take part.

The Unlock Your You group launched earlier this year and offers one to one help and support over the phone or email and will also offer meet-up sessions for people to discuss their problems.

Part of a growing nationwide network, trained volunteers will be on hand to give support and advice to those in need.

Co-ordinator Lisa-Ann Ross-McMann said: “We’re here to help people in Doncaster The service is open to absolutely anyone to discuss problems that are concerning them in a confidential setting.

"Counsellors will be able to chat to people about stress, depression and anxiety issues they may be facing.”

She said: “We want people to feel free and able to come along and maybe relax and have a chat. It is about bringing the community together and showing that people needn’t feel alone if they want to talk to someone.

The phone line will be open from 7am to midnight on weekdays and 8am to 11pm at weekends to offer support to those in need.