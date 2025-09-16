New Doncaster Marks and Spencer store opened by Percy Pig

A huge new Marks and Spencer store has opened its doors in Doncaster – the day after the closure of the firm’s long-standing city centre branch.

The food hall at the huge new outlet on Wheatley Hall Road was unveiled by the chain’s pink pig mascot – and came after the city centre branch in Baxtergate and Frenchgate closed for the last time on Sunday.

The rest of the new store is to follow over the coming weeks.

Sharing news of the opening, an M&S spokesperson said: “Oink, oink, big news – Percy just trotted in to say, Wheatley Doncaster Foodhall is officially open!

“And guess what? It’s Percy-approved.

"Juicy new bakery smells? He’s sniffed them all.

“Bigger, brighter aisles? More space for Percy struts.

“Candy corner? Let’s just say… it’s a sweet situation.

“Percy’s been counting down the days and now it’s time for you to explore the glow-up.

“Come down, grab a bag (or ten) of Percy Pigs, and take in the new look!”

Last month, M&S said the new store will triple in size to over 32k sq ft as part of its £7 million transformation, which will deliver a brand new bigger fresh market-style foodhall alongside a spacious fashion, home and beauty section including the full M&S Kidswear range.

A spokesperson said: “Customers will be able to find some of M&S’ best-loved brands including Autograph menswear, featuring premium fabrics and craftsmanship, and Apothecary collection, offering bath and body care products, while the Womenswear offer will have plenty of modern and stylish choices for any occasion.

“Inside the foodhall, customers will find a bigger fruit and vegetable offer, with produce from M&S’ Select Farms – over 800 are based in Yorkshire - and a new in-store bakery and coffee counter, serving bread and pastries, as well as hot and iced takeaway drinks for customers to enjoy while browsing.”

Work started on site towards the end of last year with the Fashion, Home and Beauty departments due to open in October.

Kerry Ely, Regional Manager at M&S, said: “We’re confident this investment will allow us to offer a much-improved shopping experience for our customers here in Doncaster and many more M&S products to choose from.”