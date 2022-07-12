New Doncaster junior football team to celebrate sponsor deals with celebration day

Denaby United Juniors Under 7s were only launched last November but have already made big strides in the local junior soccer scene, linking up with a string of local firms and getting plenty of fun and experience under their belts with a string of matches.

Coaches John Dodds, Rob Cook and Laura Watkin have spent the last few months preparing the team for the upcoming season.

John said: “Every single player shows excellent determination and passion to succeed with an amazing team bond.

The team has a string of new sponsors.

"Over the last few months, they have played as part of a mini league and some development matches, and the coaches are extremely proud so wanted to celebrate their success.

"Not only that, but they also wanted to say thank you to families who turn up every week including Anne-Marie, Dawn, and Bob Snodgrass and Adam Batty who help set up every week and Sam and JJ Dodds who run our matchday café and football card.

“With the saying in mind “it’s not what you know its who you know” the coaches and family managed to gain some excellent sponsorship for their newly formed team to help get them up and running and were amazed with the response.”

The team has five separate sponsors - Gambullz as matchday sponsor including dugout and match day tracksuit, Stardust Candle Company as training kit sponsor, IPW Building Services providing rain jackets and woolly hats, R&D Decorating as another matchday sponsor and finally Denaby McDonalds providing football kit.

The new team have kit provided by McDonald's.

The firm is also giving “Player of the Match” vouchers for a free meal and a case of water a month for the team, as well as allowing the coaches to hold any team meetings at the restaurant.

To celebrate, a fun day will be held on August 27 at Old Road playing fields.

Fellow junior team Dunscroft Warriors will join in and on the day there will be a bouncy castle, BBQ, children’s buffet, music and an ice cream van.

The Crusty Cob Shop have donated breadcakes, Prospect House Farm have given sausages and burgers and there will also be a football themed buffert from Cromwell’s Bar and