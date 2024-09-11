New Doncaster country bar hits back after legal threat over name and logo

The boss of a new Doncaster country and western bar threatened with legal action by a venue with the same name has hit back – describing the action as “petty” and accused them of “clutching at straws” saying the name is here to stay.

Work is under way to transform the former Jacques bar in Lazarus Court into an Americana styled theme bar called Rodeos, with owners promising the “ultimate country music destination in Doncaster.”

But the plans have met with upset from a Wolverhampton-based restaurant and country and western bar also called Rodeos – and they have accused the Doncaster business of ripping off its name and branding.

Bosses at the Doncaster Rodeos have now issued a new logo in response to the action – but say they will not be changing the name.

Rodeos has changed its logo after a clash with a venue of the same name in Wolverhampton - but have insisted they will not be changing the name, despite threats of legal action.

In a lengthy statement, spokesperson Richard Christison said: “We feel it’s important to address the ongoing situation between ourselves, and a company in Wolverhampton called Rodeos BBQ LTD.

“Rodeos BBQ LTD in Wolverhampton have been very upset over our choice of name for our new and exciting country bar.

"It’s become apparent that they believe they solely own the name ‘Rodeos’ and that no one else must use it. They have tried lots of different tactics and threats to try and intimidate us to change our name.

"Which of course, is not going to happen.

“Never in all of my years in business have I ever seen anything more petty. I just want to make it clear to our customers old and new, that we have absolutely nothing to do with them.

"Our names are not linked, they are completely different and are run in a way I wouldn’t dream of running a country bar.

“It appears they are clutching at straws to try anything to ensure our business venture disappears, so that they are able to expand.

"The locations are in separate towns, so naturally there should be no confusion for our customers.

"At no point have we attempted to steal their name, as it’s not their name to keep.

“Through further investigation, we have also been made aware that there are another eight companies around the UK, also using the name Rodeos!

"Perhaps they are also being hounded with threats, intimidation messages and cruel comments all in an attempt to stop people using a name that’s completely free to use as they wish.

“In terms of the logo they won’t stop complaining over, this was designed and created before we were made aware they existed.

"Of course, once we were made aware that our logos were similar we amended this out of courtesy and to stop any confusion.

“I don’t wish to speak anymore on the matter as this is quite simply ridiculous.

"We’ve been threatened with solicitors, had messages from multiple Facebook accounts, and been faced with slander and threats.

“We are creating this country bar so all of our customers can enjoy the exciting new ventures we have planned.

"We didn’t begin this renovation to start arguing with strangers I have never met online, from a bar that’s over two hours away.

"This has all been created from the love of country music, nothing more.

“I hope this has cleared up any confusion and hope this puts an end to the speculation, harassment and controversy.”

In a post on social media, a Rodeos Wolverhampton spokesperson said: “Two legal notices have been sent, objections to Companies House have been sent and we are now progressing into further action.

"All this will create large costs that we will look to recover. We have approached this giving then every opportunity to resolve.

“We will not stop until we have confirmation of this breach of name being removed.”

The spokesperson added: “We politely informed Jacques Bar about ourselves, along with our branding, theming, and country bar that we have created and traded with over the last four years and also our current plans across the UK.”

The restaurant has accused Rodeos Doncaster of “aggressive, unprofessional responses” and added: “We politely approached Rodeos Doncaster who informed us they are not copying us, they won’t be having live music on and will not be doing food and that we are not a country bar. They literally are copying everything we have created and using the very same name.

“Build a country bar, have live music, do food and cocktails. The more the merrier for all the great country folk out there. We absolutely and genuinely wish you all the best just don’t attempt to do it off the back of what we have built by stealing our name and branding.”

“They have copied cut and pasted our logo, putting a slightly different font on. They are looking to replicate our country nights, theme and style using a brand we have created.”

The new Doncaster bar was announced in August and a spokesperson said: “With a cosy and welcoming atmosphere, partygoers can expect to enjoy their favorite country tunes while sipping on delicious drinks from our brand new cocktail menu, while soaking in the lively new settings at the new bar.

"But that's not all, Rodeos will also boast brand new seperate function room venue upstairs, with seperate entrance named ‘Gallery’ complete with a brand new bar, stage, dazzling lights and top of the line sound equipment.

“This means that guests can look forward to enjoying new events in the town, creating an unforgettable experience for all who visit.

“So, mark your calendars and get ready to experience the ultimate country music destination in Doncaster city. Whether you're a die hard country fan or simply looking for a fun night out, the new Country bar on Lazarus Court is sure to become your new favorite hangout spot.”

In an update last week, a spokesperson added: “The build is well under way on Lazarus Court, the plans we have in place are incredible and we can’t wait to welcome you to the all new Rodeos.

“Keep your eyes peeled for our launch date with your boots and hats at the ready.”