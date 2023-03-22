News you can trust since 1925
New Doncaster community shop offering 85% discount on supermarket prices set to open

A new Doncaster community shop which will offer food with 85% savings compared to supermarkets is to open its doors next month.

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:11 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 11:12 GMT

The Copper Pipe Community Shop, which will be situated on Barnby Dun Road, will open on April 6, between 10am and noon.

A spokesman said: “For a small contribution, the community can join up and access a range of fresh, dry and hygiene products at extremely low prices.

"This will be a 85% saving compared to buying these items at the supermarket.”

A new community shop offering food at discount prices is opening its doors in Doncaster.
The store, situated inside The Bridge, which is opposite Clay Lane Estate and was formerly Curlew Middle School, will be run by Cambeth Community Project and as well as selling goods at discount prices, will also help support young people and adults in the work place.

Members can join for £1 and then access the weekly shop.

There will be free hot drinks and toast available at the store, which offers a first come, first served service.

